Mural spanning side of Emporia restaurant near completion

An Emporia restaurant is home to a new mural that is near completion.
An Emporia restaurant is home to a new mural that is near completion.(Eric Ives/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mural spanning the side of an Emporia restaurant is nearing completion.

Andy Coffman has been brushing paint onto the walls of Taqueria El Marmol for about a month now.

He’s painting a celebration of Hispanic heritage, which he says was put together with feedback from many in the community to represent Mexico and other countries extending into Central America.

The mural was funded through Visit Emporia and the Community Arts Alliance.

It’s part of a bigger initiative including five more projects with an investment of over $30,000.

Coffman runs a local trade company that also does welding and fabrications.

