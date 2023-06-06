Missouri man, woman arrested in Jackson County following burglary of house

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man and woman are behind bars following the burglary and theft from a house in Jackson County.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2 after it had left a residence near 182nd and US Highway 75. The two occupants of the vehicle had outstanding warrants. Upon further investigation, the homeowner of the residence where the vehicle had left, arrived home and discovered that the house had been burglarized. Items believed to have been taken from the residence were allegedly found inside the vehicle. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a burglary investigation.

The two occupants of the vehicle were identified as Donald L. Biggs III, 37, of Independence, Mo., and Sheila M. Harrison, 37, also of Independence, Mo.

Biggs had outstanding warrants out of Leavenworth County, Johnson County, Ray County, Mo., and Platte County, Mo., for burglaries, thefts, illegal drugs, and identity theft.

Harrison had an outstanding warrant out of Lafayette County, Mo., for receiving stolen property.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested Biggs for the following:

Burglary

Felony possession of stolen property

Felony theft

Criminal trespass

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Harrison for the following:

Burglary

Possession of stolen property

Theft

Both individuals were booked and remain in the Jackson County Jail.

