Midland Care Connection Inc. welcomes new director of human resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midland Care Connection, Inc. welcomes the new Director of Human Resources, Lamar Leon.

Midland Care Connection, Inc. (MCCI) announced in Leon’s new role, he will lead a growing Human Resources team in reinforcing strong company culture, participating in ongoing quality improvement and development programs, and providing advice and counsel to all employees on rights and responsibilities that promote maximum effectiveness in the MCCI workforce.

President and CEO of MCCI Shawn Sullivan shared a comment about Leon joining the team.

“We are pleased to welcome Lamar as our new Director of Human Resources, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization, ensuring the continued growth and success of our valued workforce,” said Sullivan.

MCCI indicated Leon has over seven years of experience in Human Resources. He enjoys implementing reward and talent management strategies that support achieving company goals and objectives. He most recently served as Director of Human Resources for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Hospital Employee Relations Manager for the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS). Additional experience includes serving as Finance Director-Elect for the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) Topeka and on the TopCity Intern Company Committee.

Leon is a native of Tallahassee, Fl. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management and Finance from Baker University, a Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies from Fort Hays State University and is currently working on multiple certifications. He enjoys bike riding, sports, and grilling when not working. Leon lives in Topeka, Kan., and has one daughter, Summer, and one dog, Kamen.

Midland Care is a not-for-profit, community-based organization providing options to families with challenging healthcare needs. Since 1978, Midland Care has touched lives through a range of healthcare services. For more information, visit www.midlandcareconnection.org.

