Manhattan plans three-day celebration for Juneteenth

Manhattan Juneteenth starts with music and art June 15, more music June 16, and a unity walk and community festival June 17.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to a three day celebration in the Little Apple recognizing Juneteenth!

Co-chairs of the Manhattan Juneteenth committee Sonya Baker and Jurdene Coleman, along with committee member BettiO visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of all the fun.

Events begin Thursday, June 15. Music and art activities start at 6 p.m. at Douglass Activity Center.

Friday, June 16 brings a grilling contest to City Park. At 7 pm, an Arts in the Park focus includes a “Soul Jam” with J. Love Band & Doctor DJ and Grammy-nominated artist Keith Washington.

The big day is in store Saturday, June 17. A community festival will be held from 8 am to 2 pm at the Douglass Center Complex. It will include inflatables, three-on-three basketball and other activities. The community also is invited to a Unity Walk. It departs Long’s Park at 10 a.m. Heading the night with a 7 p.m. concert is Kyla Jade, the Topeka native who was a finalist on the TV show “The Voice.”

All events are free to attend. Sonya, Jurdene and BettiO say incredible support from the Manhattan community has allowed their celebration to grow and remain free.

Find the full schedule of events at https://manhattanjuneteenth.org/.

