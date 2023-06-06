Man accused of internet child sex crimes arrested in Capital City

Matthew Ward
Matthew Ward(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of internet child sex crimes with someone he believed to be a teenager has been arrested in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Matthew W. Ward, 54, of Topeka, has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into child sex crimes in the Capital City.

The Shawnee County Booking Report indicates that Ward was booked into jail around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

Ward was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on electronic solicitation - the offender believes the child to be older than 14 but younger than 16. He remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. A court appearance has been set for 3 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Due to the nature of the case and the ongoing investigation, officials said no further information would be released.

