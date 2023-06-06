Legislators salute AM radio as car manufacturers consider removal

FILE
FILE(CBS7)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As car manufacturers continue to mull the idea of nixing AM radios from newer models, a resolution has gained bipartisan support to acknowledge the importance of the airwaves.

On Monday, June 5, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he joined Representative Mark Alford (R-MO) to introduce a resolution to express support in the House for the continued inclusion of AM radios in cars. The pair noted the safety and value AM radios bring to millions of listeners across the nation.

“Millions of Americans across the country rely on AM radio for crucial information or as an alternative to mainstream media outlets,” said Rep. LaTurner. “Not only is AM radio vital to the freedom of expression and ideas, but it also provides weather updates, crop reports, and emergency alerts to rural communities across America that can’t access cellular or broadband networks. I’m proud to introduce legislation to help protect this vital communications tool and send a strong message that AM radio is far from obsolete.”

LaTurner noted that the bipartisan resolution comes as car manufacturers continue to consider the removal of AM radios from new cars and electric vehicles.

“AM radio is the lifeblood of information for our farmers and ranchers. Without this tool, they run the risk of missing crucial updates on things such as weather patterns, market shifts, local news, and emergency information. This isn’t a dying medium; it’s a vibrant network that connects diverse communities across our nation,” said Alford. “As members of Congress, it is our duty to protect this resource at all costs. This resolution is a vital first step in doing just that.”

To read the full text of the resolution, click HERE.

