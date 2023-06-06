Lawrence man pleads to sexual battery of teen girl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is in custody for sexual battery of a teenager.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that 35-year-old Isaiah J. Duckworth of Lawrence pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated sexual battery before his trial Tuesday.

“Survivors of sexual assault have a voice in Douglas County,” District Attorney Valdez said.

The convictions stem from incidents in October 2022 when Duckworth unlawfully touched a then 16-year-old Lawrence girl while he was staying in the same residence as the girl.

Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden represented the State of Kansas. The Special Victims Unit of the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the matter.

Sentencing was set by Judge Sally D. Pokorny for 9:30 a.m. on July 21, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

Duckworth faces 31 to 136 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for each conviction and must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

