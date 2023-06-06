KU to host high school students for 7th annual Summer Venture in Business

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas will host high school students for the 7th annual Summer Venture in Business program from June 11-16.

KU said the pre-college program gives 10th to 12th-grade high school students from underrepresented ethnic backgrounds and potential first-generation college students an opportunity to explore the different business school majors. Students stay on campus and get exposure to business topics, resources for applying to KU and tools to be successful in college and beyond at no cost to the participants. This is the program’s first year to host students for an entire week rather than two sessions throughout the summer.

The 2023 cohort will include students from 40 Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, South Carolina and Texas high schools.

Dyamond Ross, pre-collegiate program coordinator for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) at the business school, will oversee program activities, which will be conducted by KU business faculty, staff and students, along with campus partners and industry professionals. The agenda includes workshops about college and career preparedness, lectures about a selection of the school’s academic majors, company tours of KPMG in Kansas City, Missouri, and Huhtamaki in De Soto, social activities and a poster presentation.

Featured sponsors of this year’s program are the Capitol Federal Foundation, Evergy, Hallmark, KPMG, Meritrust Credit Union, Network Kansas and TIAA.

The inaugural Summer Venture in Business was held in 2017 after former KU Student Body President Stephonn Alcorn and Vice President Gabby Naylor, both of whom are KU business school graduates, introduced the program in their 2016 Student Senate coalition.

Represented high schools include:

Kansas

Bishop Seabury Academy and Free State High School in Lawrence

Washburn Rural High School in Topeka

Shawnee Heights Senior High School in Tecumseh

De Soto High School in De Soto

Basehor-Linwood High School in Basehor

Piper High School in Piper

Bishop Ward High School, Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences, and Wyandotte High School in Kansas City

Blue Valley North High School, Blue Valley Northwest High School, Blue Valley West High School, Shawnee Mission North High School and Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park

Maranatha Academy and Mill Valley High School in Shawnee

Olathe East High School, Olathe North High School, Olathe Northwest High School, Olathe South High School and Olathe West High School in Olathe

Willard M Academy (homeschooling) in Lenexa

Rock Creek Junior/Senior High School in St. George

Manhattan High School in Manhattan

Derby High School in Derby

Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School in Wichita

Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School in Salina

Missouri

Lincoln College Preparatory Academy and University Academy Charter School in Kansas City

William Chrisman High School in Independence

De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur

Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights

Rockwood Summit High School and Lutheran High School North in St. Louis

Illinois, South Carolina and Texas

Belleville Township High School West in Belleville, Illinois

Clinton High School in Clinton, South Carolina

Azle High School in Azle, Texas

St. Paul’s Preparatory Academy in Arlington, Texas

More information about Summer Venture in Business can be found at business.ku.edu/svb.

