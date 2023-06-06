KDHE offers free COVID-19 tests for Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is offering free COVID-19 tests for Kansas communities.

KDHE announced a change to the Project Access COVID-19 Tests program (Project ACT), allowing all Kansas households to request free, at-home COVID-19 tests through June 15, 2023. Residents are encouraged to order additional free tests while supplies last.

According to KDHE, all Kansas households can order free COVID-19 tests through AccessCovidTests.org. Each household can place an order of five at-home COVID-19 test kits. Amazon will deliver the test kits directly to your house. Kansans who need more support to order tests may call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF).

KDHE said they have already distributed 308,615 tests to Kansas families through Project ACT.

State Health Officer Joan Duve, M.D., shared a comment about the COVID-19 test kits.

“The ending of the public health emergency is expected to change access to free testing, but our partnership with Project ACT helps us continue to ease access for households with limited access to health care,” said Duve. “Testing continues to help Kansans know whether to stay home or to seek treatment.”

KDHE noted individuals should check their test’s expiration date before using it. If the date has passed, the test may still be appropriate to use, check for an FDA extension HERE.

Staff at KDHE said the Project ACT program is made possible through a partnership between KDHE and The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital.

