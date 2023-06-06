Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opens Camp Kansas summer exhibit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will open Camp Kansas: A Summer Fun Exhibit.

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center said they will open the locally designed and constructed “Camp Kansas” exhibit on Friday, June 9. “Camp Kansas” is an interactive exhibit that introduces families to outdoor opportunities in the Sunflower State. Visitors can step into a Kansas state park, explore a campground, run a park office, research songbirds, go fishing and learn about Kansas’ most iconic outdoor spaces.

According to Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, the exhibit will open at 9 a.m. on June 9 to Aug. 27 located at 4400 SW 10th Ave., and is included in the cost of regular admission. This exhibit is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center indicated special exhibits like “Camp Kansas” have a strong history of drawing tourism to Shawnee County, generating as much as a 50 percent increase in out-of-state visitors at the museum and driving local spending. This exhibit is part of an unprecedented special exhibit schedule for the Discovery Center. The year started with “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit” which broke multiple attendance records for the museum. The nationally traveling “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious” exhibit will finish out the year from Sept. 15, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024.

