Kansas Army National Guard soldiers return from overseas deployment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers in the Kansas Army National Guard returned home after 10 months away Tuesday afternoon.

They spent around two months training in Salina then Fort Bliss before being deployed to Kuwait. There, they provided support for Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. After eight and-a-half months in the desert heat, soldiers told 13 News that they were elated to see green landscapes once they were stateside.

“As we were flying in we flew over the nice green, beautiful grasslands of Kansas,” he said. “It’s definitely nice to see green lakes and water versus the desert where we’ve been.”

Upon landing, Officer Abernathy had been promoted from company commander to field-grade officer. He welcomes to the additional responsibilities that come with his new title.

“I’m looking forward to being able to serve in a broader capacity, kind of a broader scope of responsibilities. More troops to be in charge of and really putting my talents to use for the organization.”

Newly promoted and excited to be back, Officer Abernathy was greeted by his wife, Piper, and their two young children. Prior to his deployment, the Abernathy’s took a family vacation to soak up the last of their time together. However, Officer Abernathy didn’t join them on their flight home. Instead, he went a different route to begin his training and then go overseas.

“And we knew that would be the moment that we would be separated,” said Abernathy, reflecting on the final moments they shared before parting ways for 10 months. “It was challenging walking onto that airplane without him”

Specialist Nicholas Murphy was overseas during the birth of his fourth child, making this homecoming their first introduction. He told 13 news that he wants to enjoy this time now that he’s home.

“I’m just going to take it all in, put my stuff down, breathe.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.