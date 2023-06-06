Kaelen Culpepper invited to USA Training Camp

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sophomore Tyson Neighbors and now Kaelen Culpepper will workout with the USA Collegiate National Team.

“[Culpepper] is the epitome of K-State baseball,” said head coach Pete Hughes per a release. “We are so proud that his everyday investment in our program and community will be in full display at a national level.”

Culpepper and Neighbors are just the second and third players in school history to be invited since K-State Hall of Fame Inductee Craig Wilson in 1988.

The sophomore is a two-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection while starting in 40 games and finished the year hitting .325 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 41 RBI. His .576 slugging percentage led the Cats’ offense while his .325 average ranked second.

“I’m very blessed and honored for this opportunity to compete alongside other elite level talent,” Culpepper said per a release.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game, Stars vs. Stripes, intrasquad series June 25-29 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after the Training Camp that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.