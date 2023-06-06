Two-day Juneteenth celebration to feature dance, outdoor festival in downtown Topeka

A two-day Juneteenth celebration sponsored by Stardusters and the Kansas Black Expo is set to...
A two-day Juneteenth celebration sponsored by Stardusters and the Kansas Black Expo is set to begin on Friday, June 16, in downtown Topeka.(MGN Online)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-day Juneteenth celebration is set to begin later this month in downtown Topeka.

The Heritage Ball, a semi-formal dance that is part of the Statewide Juneteenth Celebration, will take place from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Sixth Avenue Ballroom, 117 S.W. 6th Ave. The dance is open to individuals 21 years of age and older.

Admission to the event is $15 for couples and $10 for individuals. Women will be admitted free until 10 p.m.

The We Are One Kansas Juneteenth Outdoor Festival and Celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on the south side of the Statehouse, in the 300 block of S.W. 10th Avenue,

The event will include booths, music, food, and games.

A Capitol Building Freedom Tour will be offered at 9 a.m. and the We Are One Kansas Walk for Greatness and Anti-Violencne will take place at 10 a.m.

A car show will be held at 6 p.m.

The events are sponsored by Stardusters and the Kansas Black Expo.

For more information about the events, www.naaausa.com or call 785-304-8547.

Among other related events in the capital city will be the 10th annual Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Hillcrest Community Center and Park, 1800 S.E. 21st. The event will feature food and craft vendors.

For more information on that event, visit www.tffjc.org.

Juneteenth, a national holiday which is celebrated on June 19, commemorates the date in 1865 when word reached black residents of Texas that slavery had been abolished more than two years earlier, on Jan. 1, 1863.

