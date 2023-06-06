Hunt for Anneberg Park vandals continues after soccer complex targeted

FILE
FILE(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The hunt for vandals targeting Anneberg Park in Manhattan has continued after more than $1,000 in damage was done to the doors of the soccer complex.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, June 5, officials were called to the 900 block of Anneberg Dr. in Manhattan with continued reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said they found locks and knobs on three doors to the soccer complex building at Anneberg Park were vandalized. The crime cost the City of Manhattan about $1,175.

In April, about $3,600 in damage was reported after vandals took to the baseball diamonds and bathrooms. No arrests have been made in any of the three cases.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

