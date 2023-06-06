Hillsdale Park to soon don shelter space as Kiwanis Club completes project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A west Topeka park will soon don a shelter space for goers as the Kiwanis Club of Southwest Topeka prepares to host a dedication ceremony for its latest project.

The Kiwanis Club of Southwest Topeka and Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday, June 6, that it will host a dedication ceremony for a new park pavilion at Hillsdale Park - on the southwest corner of Huntoon and Fairlawn.

Officials noted that the park is heavily used, however, there was no place to escape the sun or rain. The idea of the pavilion where picnic tables could be enjoyed underneath for a day in the park was born.

The dedication will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, as treats are provided to celebrate the completion of the project.

