Former member of Topeka Police sworn in as new Rossville Chief of Police

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A member of the Topeka Police Force for nearly three decades has now been sworn in as the Chief of Police for the City of Rossville.

The Rossville Police Department announced on Monday evening, June 5, that new Chief of Police Tom Sipp was officially sworn in at the City Council meeting. He began his career in law enforcement in 1986 after he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

RPD noted that Chief Sipp has 37 years in law enforcement under his belt including time spent with the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Hutchinson Police Department, Topeka Police Department - where he served 26 years - and the Kansas Racing & Gaming Commission.

During Sipp’s time with TPD, officials said he spent 11 years with the Criminal Investigations Division and has held various positions including patrolman, sergeant, detective, investigator and agent.

RPD said Sipp is well-known for his friendly and warm personality along with his professional work ethic. He is excited about the new opportunity and looks forward to meeting the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.