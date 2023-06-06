Former member of Topeka Police sworn in as new Rossville Chief of Police

Rossville Chief of Police Tom Sipp is sworn in at the City Council meeting on Monday, June 5,...
Rossville Chief of Police Tom Sipp is sworn in at the City Council meeting on Monday, June 5, 2023.(Rossville Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A member of the Topeka Police Force for nearly three decades has now been sworn in as the Chief of Police for the City of Rossville.

The Rossville Police Department announced on Monday evening, June 5, that new Chief of Police Tom Sipp was officially sworn in at the City Council meeting. He began his career in law enforcement in 1986 after he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

RPD noted that Chief Sipp has 37 years in law enforcement under his belt including time spent with the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Hutchinson Police Department, Topeka Police Department - where he served 26 years - and the Kansas Racing & Gaming Commission.

During Sipp’s time with TPD, officials said he spent 11 years with the Criminal Investigations Division and has held various positions including patrolman, sergeant, detective, investigator and agent.

RPD said Sipp is well-known for his friendly and warm personality along with his professional work ethic. He is excited about the new opportunity and looks forward to meeting the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
AMBER ALERT canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, suspect in custody
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in East Topeka.
House fire causes estimated $42,000 in damage early Monday in East Topeka
FILE
Allegedly intoxicated woman arrested after children found in car following crash

Latest News

FILE
Hillsdale Park to soon don shelter space as Kiwanis Club completes project
Matthew Ward
Man accused of internet child sex crimes arrested in Capital City
Chad Kidd
Topeka man wanted for arson arrested when firearm, drugs also found on him
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 06-06-23