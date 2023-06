TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - LaRocca’s Pizza serves up delicious pizza in Southeast Topeka.

This week, it’s our Fork in the Road. 13 Photographer Rick Felsburg takes us inside and hears what makes it so great straight from the owners.

You can find LaRocca’s Pizza open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tues-Fri. at 3100 SW Gage Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.