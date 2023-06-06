Flint Hills Feast offers opportunity to meet local producers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Feast offers an opportunity to meet local producers.

Kansas Department of Agriculture said “From the Land of Kansas” program is sponsoring the Flint Hills Feast at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 at The Volland Store in Alma. This culinary pop-up is going to be a unique foodie experience featuring tastings from the Flint Hills region of Kansas along with live music, libations, local artisan tastings, cooking demonstration, art viewing, and more.

Kansas Department of Agriculture indicated the event offers the public the opportunity to meet local producers, including Alma Cheese, Manhattan Brewing Company, Alma Bakery & Sweet Shoppe, Sweet Granada, Boot Hill Distillery, Guilty Biscuit, Piccalilli Farm, Woolly Bee Farm, MHK Caravan and Pacheco Beef.

Kansas Department of Agriculture said the Flint Hills Feast will be at The Volland Store, which is the perfect setting for an evening of great food, drinks, live music and art. The evening will feature a live cooking demonstration by The Curious Plate and Pacheco Beef. The duo will be sharing tips and tricks on cooking and seasoning beef.

According to Kansas Department of Agriculture, tickets can be purchased by visiting the Flint Hills Feast link found on the Kansas Department of Agriculture “From the Land of Kansas” page.

An event ticket includes the following:

Sample tastings from local Kansas artisan vendors

Beef cooking demonstration from your co-hosts: Arturo & Wrenn Pacheco of Pacheco Beef & Lauren Grier of The Curious Plate

Live music from Tallgrass Express

Art viewing at The Volland Store

Events like the Flint Hills Feast support the goals of “From the Land of Kansas” to support businesses that grow, produce, process or manufacture products in Kansas, and to provide consumers with local, Kansas-grown food. Find out more about “From the Land of Kansas” and find member companies at FromtheLandofKansas.com.

