Fiesta Topeka gets early start with cornhole tournament

The Fiesta Topeka Cornhole Tournament is June 10 at Brass Rail Tavern, 401 NE Emmett St.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fiesta Topeka celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

The event is keeping up the great old traditions and adding a few new ones. Among those is a cornhole tournament!

Rosa Cavazos and Marisol Marcelo visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the fun coming up in the days and weeks ahead. Watch the interview to hear who Fiesta continues to bring together generations.

The Cornhole Tournament is Saturday, June 10 at Brass Rail Tavern, 401 NE Emmett St.

Cost is $50 per team

Bags fly for the coed competition at 10 a.m., with doubles starting at 2 p.m. On-site registration opens one hour before each division, or you can preregister by calling 785-554-9562.

Find the full schedule of events at https://fiestatopeka.com/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
AMBER ALERT canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, suspect in custody
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
Kelsey Sanstra, Curtis Twitchell and Rolanda Shopteese
Deputies catch alleged burglars in the act, arrest 3
Part of Kansas Ave. in Topeka was blocked off Monday night after a truck drove into a building.
Truck-building collision closes Kansas Ave. for gas line concerns

Latest News

Brian Green Agency held its ribbon cutting ceremony
Senator Moran marks 79th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy
Senator Moran marks 79th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy
One dead, 2 hospitalized following possible Lawrence fentanyl overdoses
One dead, 2 hospitalized following possible Lawrence fentanyl overdoses
The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics continued in Ogden
Fork in the Road: LaRocca’s Pizza
Fork in the Road: LaRocca’s Pizza