Fiesta Topeka gets early start with cornhole tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fiesta Topeka celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

The event is keeping up the great old traditions and adding a few new ones. Among those is a cornhole tournament!

Rosa Cavazos and Marisol Marcelo visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the fun coming up in the days and weeks ahead. Watch the interview to hear who Fiesta continues to bring together generations.

The Cornhole Tournament is Saturday, June 10 at Brass Rail Tavern, 401 NE Emmett St.

Cost is $50 per team

Bags fly for the coed competition at 10 a.m., with doubles starting at 2 p.m. On-site registration opens one hour before each division, or you can preregister by calling 785-554-9562.

Find the full schedule of events at https://fiestatopeka.com/.

