Emporia woman arrested after K-9 Kimber alerts officials to presence of meth

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman was arrested after K-9 Kimber alerted officials in Council Grove to the presence of meth in her vehicle.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 12:45 a.m. on May 25 officials stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of Railroad St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials noted that K-9 Kimber with the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office was deployed and she alerted them to the presence of drugs in the car.

As a result, officials said Susan White, of Emporia, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.