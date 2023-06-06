Emporia woman arrested after K-9 Kimber alerts officials to presence of meth

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman was arrested after K-9 Kimber alerted officials in Council Grove to the presence of meth in her vehicle.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 12:45 a.m. on May 25 officials stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of Railroad St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials noted that K-9 Kimber with the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office was deployed and she alerted them to the presence of drugs in the car.

As a result, officials said Susan White, of Emporia, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
AMBER ALERT canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, suspect in custody
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in East Topeka.
House fire causes estimated $42,000 in damage early Monday in East Topeka
FILE
Allegedly intoxicated woman arrested after children found in car following crash

Latest News

FILE
$3.4K+ in figurines, Legos, more stolen in separate Manhattan cases
KDHE says free COVID-19 tests are still available for all Kansas communities through June 2023.
KDHE offers free COVID-19 tests for Kansas communities
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
One dead, 2 hospitalized following possible Lawrence fentanyl overdoses
FILE
Alta Vista man arrested after Morris Co. K-9 alerts to presence of meth
FILE
Hunt for Anneberg Park vandals continues after soccer complex targeted