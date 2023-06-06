Emporia Presbyterian manor celebrates renovations

By David Oliver
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time health and memory care facility in Emporia celebrated the completion of a make-over Tuesday.

Emporia Presbyterian Manor spent 20 months and $1.4 million to renovate the dining and sitting rooms in its health care and memory care areas. It includes new paint, flooring, fixtures and furniture.

Leaders say the renovation is a welcome change for residents.

“The space was tired and really needed an update,” Nursing Director Sarah Oenning said. “Really needed light and air and fresh design that is specifically designed for residents in this aging space.”

Emporia Presbyterian Manor is a non-profit independent and assisted living center that’s been serving Lyon County since 1986.

