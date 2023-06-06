Education advocate becomes K-State’s government relations executive director

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A higher education advocate will become Kansas State University’s executive director of government relations.

Kansas State University announced Matt Casey, an experienced lobbyist and higher education advocate, will begin the position effective July 24.

According to K-State, Casey has served a director of government relations for the Kansas Board of Regents since December 2014, where he led legislative priorities for the Regents system at the Kansas Capitol.

Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff at K-State Marshall Stewart shared a comment about Casey’s new position.

“The strong relationships and respect Matt has with legislators and their staffs as well as within the higher education system will be a great asset for K-State,” said Stewart. “He will help drive the university forward as we become a next-generation land-grant university and continue our work to benefit all Kansans.”

Staff at K-State said Casey will lead the university’s federal and state legislative priorities and advocacy strategies while strengthening relationships with government officials and key stakeholders. He will regularly monitor legislative issues and inform elected officials about K-State’s needs.

Casey shared a comment about the accomplishment.

“Having grown up in Manhattan and being a graduate of K-State, it’s an honor to serve in this role,” said Casey. “I’m proud to carry on the excellence K-State has built in government relations.”

K-State noted prior to his work with the Kansas Board of Regents, Casey was a lobbyist for Gaches Braden & Associates and served as a campaign field director for former U.S. Senator Pat Roberts. Casey is a graduate of K-State and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics.

