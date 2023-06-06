Early-morning shots fired near Topeka’s Landon Trail lead to man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Early-morning gunshots fired near the Landon Trail in Topeka over the weekend have landed one man behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, officials were called to the Landon Trail near SE 29th St. with reports of gunshots fired.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Trstin C. Alvarado, 20, of Topeka. After an investigation, officials learned he had fired a gun nearby.

Alvarado was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits

Probation violation

Alvarado remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond for the firearm charges and no bond on the probation violation. He has a court appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

