Drivers warned of delays along Western Kan. highway following train derailment

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Western Kansas have been warned of delays along Highway 400 near Dodge City following a late-night train derailment.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:55 p.m. on Monday, June 5, officials reduced Highway 400 near Dodge City to two lanes of travel as both westbound lanes remain closed after a train derailment. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said a train derailed across Highway 400 between Ford and Dodge City which caused major damage to the tracks and the highway, forcing the lane closures.

Officials have warned drivers to plan for alternate routes if they are headed east on Trail St. toward Ft. Dodge and west on Highway 400 from Ford to Dodge City.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the nearby Cargill will remain accessible for employees. Railroad crews have been contacted and continue to make repairs.

