Driver hospitalized after rear-end collision with semi-truck

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FINNEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was sent to the hospital after he rear-ended a semi-truck that had slowed down to cross a Western Kansas railroad track.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Anderson Rd. and eastbound U.S. 50 Highway with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Nissan Juke driven by James L. McGowan, 34, of Garden City, and a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck driven by David A. McCullough, 39, of Del Rio, Texas, were both headed east on the highway.

KHP noted that the semi-truck had stopped at the railroad tracks as required and had been gaining speed again when McCullough was rear-ended by McGowan’s vehicle.

Officials indicated that McGowan sustained suspected minor injuries and was sent to Saint Catherine Hospital while McCullough escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

