Douglas Co. first responders to participate in Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County first responders are gearing up for friendly competition at the annual American Red Cross Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) shared that each individual’s donation gets a vote. The Battle of the Badges Blood Drives is from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 9 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 2104 Bob Billings Parkway.

LKPD said the contest creates a friendly rivalry between the Lawrence Kansas Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical to encourage blood donations. Donors vote for their favorite first-responder group, and the team with the most votes at the end of the drive gets the trophy until next year.

LKPD noted all donors will receive a Battle of the Badges T-shirt and a $10 E-gift card to the merchant of their choice. Donors will also be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a laser wireless projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set with four chairs and two tables, and a movie night snack package.

To make your life-saving appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org (Use sponsor code: LawrenceKS or Zip code: 66044). Save time at your appointment by using RapidPass - pre-reading and questions - the DAY OF the drive via the Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org/rapidpass.

Be sure to bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your donation.

*Terms apply at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

