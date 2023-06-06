Deputies catch alleged burglars in the act, arrest 3

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are accused in a burglary broken up by responding deputies.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 4:15 p.m. Sunday to a burglary in progress near SE 61st and Ratner Rd. They spotted two vehicles trying to leave, and tried to stop one of them.

Authorities say that vehicle took off with a deputy in pursuit. The chase ended a short time later in the 4300 block of SE Croco Rd., when the deputy did a successful tactical maneuver to get the other car to stop.

Deputies arrested three people in connection with the incident:

▪️ Kelsey L. Sanstra, 25, Topeka, was booked for burglary, flee or attempt to elude, interference with law enforcement, driving while license suspended, no vehicle liability insurance, reckless driving, transporting an open container of liquor, criminal damage to property, theft, conspiracy, and a variety of traffic violations. She is held on a $75,000 bond.

▪️ Curtis A. Twitchell, 31, Topeka, was booked for burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, conspiracy and interference with law enforcement. His bond is set at $5,000.

▪️ Rolanda R. Shopteese, 38, Topeka, was booked for burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, conspiracy and interference with law enforcement. She is held without bond.

All three have a next court appearance set for Sept. 7, 2023.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

