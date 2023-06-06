Community gears up for United Way Day of Giving 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way Day of Giving is almost upon us!

On Wednesday, June 7, United Way of Kaw Valley says residents in Shawnee, Douglas, Jackson and Jefferson counties will have the opportunity to make a change and invest in nine different areas of the organization’s work.

From 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday until midnight, residents will be able to donate HERE. More than $10,000 in matching funds have also been made available to help individual gifts go even further. One lucky donor will also have the chance to walk home with a SportingKC prize package which includes four seats in Azura’s suite at the next match.

Officials noted that all nine categories span all four of the counties it serves. Many projects focus on basic needs - rent and utility assistance, food assistance, healthcare and prescription access and safety from domestic violence. These are the areas identified with the most need in the community.

United Way said in 2023 that two corporate partners will also volunteer to highlight work that donors make possible in volunteer engagement. Mercury Broadband will volunteer at Camp Jayhawk while Mars Inc. will assemble activity kits at its own location.

Officials also indicated that partners at the Topeka Rescue Mission will highlight the Mobile Access Partnership and work made possible through its partnership with the organization.

For more information about United Way Day of Giving, click HERE.

To donate, click HERE.

