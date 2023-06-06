AVOID THE AREA: Manhattan intersection closed following mid-morning crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been asked to avoid the area of an offramp at a busy Manhattan intersection following a mid-morning crash.

The Riley County Police Department says that just after 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, officials were called to the northbound offramp at N. Seth Child Rd. and Andeson Ave. with reports of a crash.

Officials say they have closed the ramp as emergency crews respond and drivers have been asked to avoid the area and plan accordingly.

No details regarding the identities of the drivers, the nature of the accident or injuries sustained have been released yet.

