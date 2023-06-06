As auction continues, resolution reveals City of Topeka prepared to spend $8M for Hotel Topeka

Hotel Topeka at City Center (1717 SW Topeka Blvd.)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With an online auction in its second day, a document included in Tuesday’s Topeka City Council agenda reveals just how much the city is prepared to spend to purchase Hotel Topeka.

The resolution is dated May 30, 2023. That is the day the governor body convened a special meeting to approve pursuing the purchase of the hotel. Their vote was 7-2.

According to the resolution, the “maximum principal amount of bonds expected to be issued for the Project in one or more of series is $8,000,000.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the bid was at $3 million, which is the amount at which the hotel is appraised. However, the auction site indicates the reserve is not yet met. Bidding continues through 1 p.m. CT Wednesday, June 7.

City manager Steve Wade declined to reveal the city’s upper limit for bidding during an interview Monday on Eye on NE Kansas.

“It wouldn’t do us any good to say what that upper limit was given the fact that it is an auction but we’re being very careful with taxpayer money,” Wade said. “We’ve looked at it closely and we think that we know what makes sense and we’re going to make sure that we stay at or below that threshold.”

City leaders say the hotel is vital to the area’s conference and convention industry. They say it has fallen into disrepair to the point that groups are considering not holding events in Topeka.

The governing body is expected to hear an update on the hotel auction and future plans during their meeting Tuesday night.

