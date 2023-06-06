Alyssa Conway leaves Emporia State as record holder, All-American

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Heights alum told 13 Sports that she’s always believed everything happens for a reason and that’s why she’s standing at where she’s at today.

From playing softball and basketball at Shawnee Heights, Alyssa Conway didn’t expect to tear both of her ACL’s in both knees playing basketball.

“If I never would have torn my ACL’s, I never would’ve started throwing, I never would’ve gone to Emporia State,” she said.

Conway started her journey in track as a Javelin Thrower her senior year of high school but she realized the toll it was taking on her body, and made the transition to Hammer Throw during the pandemic.

“Hammer was taking off a lot faster than I thought it was going too, and I made the decision to switch full time to hammer and it turned out pretty well.”

It’s gone very well for Conway as she now holds Emporia State’s record for hammer throw...

“When I broke it, it was a 23 year school record which kind of blew my mind at the time and a coach told me at one point that that school record had your name on it when you were born because I was the same age as the record,” she said.

She also can call herself an All-American, placing 8th at the NCAA Championships.

“It’s still something that I dream about but I achieved it at the same time so it’s just a cool feeling to know I finally did it.”

Her coaches knew she could do it too.

“Her work ethic was second to none, she was very very dedicated. When she hit a low point, it doesn’t surprise me, you mentioned the injuries she’d overcome but she’d overcome so much through her work ethic,” Track and Field head coach Steve Blocker said.

“I’ve watched her work incredibly hard and at times, it wasn’t quite panning out for her but she was able to put it together when it mattered most and couldn’t be happier for her and more proud,” Throws coach Kellsey Trimble said.

Proud is an understatement and as Alyssa said, everything happens for a reason.

“Now I’m here, I’m at the end, knowing that I gave it my all, knowing I did everything I could do and that I became the best I could be and to finally get that status of All-American, I think it proves that I’ve put in the work and walk away really happy,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.