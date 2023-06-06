Alta Vista man arrested after Morris Co. K-9 alerts to presence of meth

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Alta Vista man was arrested after Morris Co. K-9 Kimber alerted officials to the presence of meth in his vehicle.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 10:10 p.m. on Friday, June 2, officials stopped a vehicle along K-177 north of Council Grove for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said K-9 Kimber from the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office was deployed and she alerted them to the presence of drugs in the car. A search was conducted and methamphetamine was allegedly found.

Officials said that as a result, Arthur Corgill of Alta Vista was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

