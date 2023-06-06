$3.4K+ in figurines, Legos, more stolen in separate Manhattan cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicycle, Funko Pop figures, Legos and more cost two women from Manhattan a combined $3,475 following separate crimes.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, June 5, officials were called to the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 46-year-old woman reported her Specialized Vita bicycle had been stolen from the parking lot of her building.

According to RCPD, the crime cost the woman about $775.

Then, around 4 p.m., officials said they were called to the 700 block of Allen Rd. with reports of a burglary. Here, a 34-year-old woman reported her mobile home had been broken into and various items were stolen.

RCPD noted that stolen items in the second crime included 30 Funko Pop figures, 15 Lego sets, a 43-inch Onn Television, a Canon printer and a Victrola record player. This crime cost the victim about $2,700.

Anyone with information about either crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

