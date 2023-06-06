16 middle school science teachers gain new material at KU Field Station

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - 16 middle school science teachers will visit the University of Kansas Field Station to explore resources and gain new ideas to take into their classrooms.

KU announced this week, the teachers serve in school districts representing a diversity of students, both urban and rural. This is the final group of teachers to benefit from a five-year program, the Ecosystems of Kansas Summer Institute.

According to KU, the teachers can participate in many activities, including tours of various collections at the KU Natural History Museum, a field trip searching for reptiles an amphibians, participating in labs to investigate soil respiration, plants and microbiomes, and learning about the development of the interactive website Mapping Kansas Ecosystems. One afternoon will focus on the intersection of art and science. One session, for example, will focus on the use of quadrants to help students make high-quality drawings.

A California Trail Middle School teacher in Olathe, Mallory Beem, will participate in the program. Beem shared a comment about her thoughts leading up to the program.

“I’m looking forward to meeting other middle school educators and university researchers to collaborate and learn about key life science practices,” said Beem. “Having access to current research regarding the ecosystems of Kansas will allow me to provide relevant and timely content to my students next year.”

KU indicated the summer institute, funded by a National Science Foundation grant-within-a-grant, is overseen by Peggy Schultz, researcher at the Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research and a faculty member in KU’s Environmental Studies Program. Schultz modeled the program on one she created in her previous position as a faculty member at Indiana University, the program is ongoing.

Schultz shared a comment about the program.

“We want to give teachers information and methods they can use, but we also want to show them how important we believe it is to invest in them,” Schultz said.

Staff at KU said participants in the program are selected through an application process with information available on the institute’s KU website. The four previous years, KU has hosted a five-day program for high school teachers from across the state. The teachers worked with KU scientists to learn about current research and methods that link to K-12 science standards.

KU said they spent mornings outdoors at various field sites, including the KU Field Station’s Rockefeller Native Prairie, a nearby stream and the Free State Prairie site at Lawrence Free State High School. Morning field studies focused on aquatic invertebrate ecology, terrestrial ecology, and the interactions of plants and the organisms that live within them. In the afternoons, the groups worked at the Field Station’s Armitage Education Center, developing inquiry-based curriculum for their classrooms. The program also included a GIS component.

During this final year of the Summer Institute, Schultz and her team wanted to offer resources to middle school teachers.

According to KU, the Summer Institute began in 2018 and was on hold in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. The NSF allowed an additional year for the program to be completed. During the five years of the institute, 55 teachers have participated. Some have continued to work with KU researchers through ongoing teaching or research collaborations.

Teachers participating in the 2023 Summer Institute:

Aline Honey, West Middle School, Lawrence

Brenda Hahn, French Middle School, Topeka

Christopher Hines, Woodland Spring Middle School, Olathe

Connie Merz, Billy Mills Middle School, Lawrence

Cory Lewis, Summit Trail Middle School, Olathe

Darla Belt, Aubry Bend Middle School, Overland Park

Eric Conner III, French Middle School, Topeka

Jessica Sadler, Oregon Trail Middle School, Olathe

Jordan Blackman, Oxford Middle School, Overland Park

Kelsey Potter, Andover Central Middle School, Andover

Mallory Beem, California Trail Middle School, Olathe

Nicole Bishop, Oregon Trail Middle School, Olathe

Rene Gloshen, Pioneer Trail Middle School, Olathe

Ruth Frye, Summit Trail Middle School, Olathe

Tamara Brinckman, Landon Middle School, Topeka

Lacie Beth Weishaar, Spring Hill Middle School, Spring Hill

Participating researchers and staff, in addition to Schultz:

Amanda Gehin, KU graduate student in ecology & evolutionary biology

Wendy Holman, education program coordinator for the KU Field Station

Terra Lubin, researcher in the Bever/Schultz Lab at KU

Jennifer Moody, botanist, Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research

Dana Peterson, assistant research professor, Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research

Laura Podzikowski, postdoctoral researcher in the Bever/Schultz Lab

Ben Reed, assistant professor of biology, Washburn University.

The Summer Institute is part of an NSF EPSCoR (Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research) project funded through a $20 million grant announced in 2017. The NSF project, “Microbiomes of Aquatic, Plant, and Soil Systems across Kansas (MAPS),” RII Track-1 Award OIA-1656006, is a collaboration among five Kansas universities. Matching support comes from the state of Kansas through the Kansas Board of Regents.

The MAPS project’s principal investigator is Kristin Bowman-James, KU Distinguished Professor of Chemistry. Four other professors lead and supervise specific parts of the research: Jim Bever, senior scientist at the Biological Survey and Foundation Distinguished Professor of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology; Sharon Billings, senior scientist at the Biological Survey and Dean’s Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology; and K-State professors Chuck Rice and Walter Dodds.

