Topeka organization kicks off Juneteenth celebration at Capitol building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure that all enslaved people were freed two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Norma Avery established the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration so people could gain a better understanding of the significance and history of the holiday.

“It’s a pretty big event for us because we want to try and bring the community together to let them know that ‘hey, we are all one,” said Avery, president of the Topeka Friends and Family Juneteenth Celebration.

Avery said the hard work of her and many others helped Juneteenth officially become recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

“We worked very hard to get it to be a holiday. I belong to the National Juneteenth, and we had a lot of different jobs that we had to do, and we finally made it. So I’m honored to say that I did help make it a federal holiday.”

Sa’Niia Davis was named 2023 Miss Juneteenth Kansas during a scholarship pageant Saturday at Washburn University.

“It’s definitely a way for me to show people what I can do and be a voice of the people who can’t talk, rest their soul. Ancestors, people like that. So, I’m glad that I was chosen to be their voice,” said Davis.

Davis said she is eager to represent her community as Juneteenth Queen and also learn more about her own roots.

“Kind of nervous, but definitely excited to put myself out there. It gives me an opportunity to speak for the unspoken, and I get to learn about myself and more about my ancestors and their background.”

Avery hopes there will be widespread celebrations for what has been called ‘America’s 2nd Independence Day.’

She said African-Americans should be especially proud of the holiday.

“It means so much to let our blacks now that this is a holiday that they have to be proud of. It’s a holiday representing our ancestors.”

The celebration will continue with a Juneteenth parade in Downtown Topeka Saturday, June 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.