Topeka Germanfest provides family entertainment and fun

Germanfest attracted hundreds to enjoy live music, German-inspired food and cold pints.
Germanfest attracted hundreds to enjoy live music, German-inspired food and cold pints.
By Callie Holthaus
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Germanfest attracted hundreds to the Oakland neighborhood this weekend to enjoy live music, delicious German-inspired dishes, and a cold pint.

Brain Brazier, tuba player for the Chardon Polka Band, was in high spirits following his performance at the festival. He told 13 news that he felt the community coming together and enjoying each others company, something we should all aspire to do in such an environment.

Local businesses helped provide food, drinks and entertainment for all ages.

Kids enjoyed playing games and winning prizes while adults were able to relax in the beer garden, enter the raffle for a chance at one of many prizes, or even brush up on their polka dancing skills with the help of the live band.

