Topeka City Manager gives insight into why city feels bidding on Hotel Topeka is good investment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Manager Steve Wade says buying Hotel Topeka will be a good investment for the city’s taxpayers - one that will pay dividends in the form of increased convention and conference business.

Wade appeared on Eye on NE Kansas on the same day an online auction for the hotel got underway.

With a current bid just over $2 million, the auction has not yet met its reserve. Wade declined to say what the city’s upper limit on the property might be, adding he wouldn’t want the city to tip its hat to other potential bidders.

Wade said the city would not intend to take charge of redeveloping or managing the property if their bid is successful. Instead, they’d contract with a developer to do that. Asked why the city didn’t just led a developer purchase the property directly, Wade said city leaders wanted to be sure any entity that takes over the hotel actually invests what’s needed.

Wade said any financing would likely be in the form of bonds. However, he said it should not burden taxpayers, since money to repay the bonds should be recouped through development and management contracts. He noted other communities, including Indianapolis, have taken a similar approach to redevelopment important hotel properties.

