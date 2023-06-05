Topeka City Manager gives insight into why city feels bidding on Hotel Topeka is good investment

The City of Topeka announced plans to buy Hotel Topeka. City Manager Steve Wade says it's a vital piece of attracting conference, convention business.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Manager Steve Wade says buying Hotel Topeka will be a good investment for the city’s taxpayers - one that will pay dividends in the form of increased convention and conference business.

Wade appeared on Eye on NE Kansas on the same day an online auction for the hotel got underway.

With a current bid just over $2 million, the auction has not yet met its reserve. Wade declined to say what the city’s upper limit on the property might be, adding he wouldn’t want the city to tip its hat to other potential bidders.

Wade said the city would not intend to take charge of redeveloping or managing the property if their bid is successful. Instead, they’d contract with a developer to do that. Asked why the city didn’t just led a developer purchase the property directly, Wade said city leaders wanted to be sure any entity that takes over the hotel actually invests what’s needed.

Wade said any financing would likely be in the form of bonds. However, he said it should not burden taxpayers, since money to repay the bonds should be recouped through development and management contracts. He noted other communities, including Indianapolis, have taken a similar approach to redevelopment important hotel properties.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Topeka shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two Missourians arrested in Osage Co. for suspicion of narcotics
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence Police asking for information on overnight homicide
Dakota J. Adams, 27, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department.
Topeka man arrested after multiple gunshots heard in NE Topeka

Latest News

Jenae Deters talks about an upcoming motorcycle ride to help her mother, Shawna, get treatment...
Motorcycle ride to raise money for Topeka VA nurse with debilitating condition
Jenae Deters talks about an upcoming motorcycle ride to help her mother, Shawna, get treatment...
Motorcycle ride to raise money for Topeka VA nurse with debilitating condition
Volunteers make summer lunch programs possible by taking actionable steps toward ending child...
Salute: Volunteers make summer meal programs possible for kids
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade discusses the city's plans to purchase Hotel Topeka.
Topeka City Manager gives insight into why city feels bidding on Hotel Topeka is good investment