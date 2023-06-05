Suspect in murder, police shootout bound for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man arrested after a police shootout in downtown Topeka is heading to trial.

The Shawnee County Court during a preliminary hearing Monday found reason to send 33-year-old Eric Perkins to trial for several charges including first-degree murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Perkins exchanged gunfire with Topeka Police officers last September near 6th and Kansas. Officers had pursued Perkins following the discovery of the deceased Gregory Butts in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.

Perkins will be arraigned August 18. He remains in custody on $1.5 million bond.

