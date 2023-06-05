Suspect in murder, police shootout bound for trial

Eric Perkins
Eric Perkins(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man arrested after a police shootout in downtown Topeka is heading to trial.

The Shawnee County Court during a preliminary hearing Monday found reason to send 33-year-old Eric Perkins to trial for several charges including first-degree murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Perkins exchanged gunfire with Topeka Police officers last September near 6th and Kansas. Officers had pursued Perkins following the discovery of the deceased Gregory Butts in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.

Perkins will be arraigned August 18. He remains in custody on $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Topeka shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two Missourians arrested in Osage Co. for suspicion of narcotics
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence Police asking for information on overnight homicide
Dakota J. Adams, 27, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department.
Topeka man arrested after multiple gunshots heard in NE Topeka

Latest News

Jenae Deters talks about an upcoming motorcycle ride to help her mother, Shawna, get treatment...
Motorcycle ride to raise money for Topeka VA nurse with debilitating condition
Jenae Deters talks about an upcoming motorcycle ride to help her mother, Shawna, get treatment...
Motorcycle ride to raise money for Topeka VA nurse with debilitating condition
Volunteers make summer lunch programs possible by taking actionable steps toward ending child...
Salute: Volunteers make summer meal programs possible for kids
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade discusses the city's plans to purchase Hotel Topeka.
Topeka City Manager gives insight into why city feels bidding on Hotel Topeka is good investment
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade discusses the city's plans to purchase Hotel Topeka.
Topeka City Manager gives insight into why city feels bidding on Hotel Topeka is good investment