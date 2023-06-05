Surveillance video sought after fire breaks out at Rawlins County Jr.-Sr. High School

ATWOOD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Atwood Police Department is asking community members with a doorbell camera to check their devices for any activity that may have been captured activity between 11 p.m. on June 4 and 6:00 a.m. on June 5; after a fire at the Rawlins County Junior/Senior High School.

“Please email any screenshots to travis@atwoodpd.org. If you have seen anything suspicious in this time frame, please call 785-626-3833!” Said police.

The Atwood fire chief said crews were called to the school around 5:45 a.m. on Monday. He said the fire started in the basement. Two rooms sustained the most significant damage. There is also more damage throughout the building. No one was hurt.

Eighth Street is closed to everyone except emergency services between Vine Street and State Street. Main Street is closed at 7th Street.

Crews will remain on the scene of the fire throughout the day. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Several viewers have submitted pictures, and you can find the gallery below.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com