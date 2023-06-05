Speeding leads to man’s arrest after cocaine, stolen gun found

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Construction zone speeding led to one man’s arrest after cocaine and a stolen gun were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, Cpl. Jon Sumner had been positioned on eastbound I-70 near mile marker 336 when he saw a Hyundai Sonata speed through a construction zone.

Cpl. Sumner indicated the suspect vehicle had been going 78 mph in a 60 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated and during the investigation, a handgun stolen out of St. Louis was found as well as cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Officials also found that the driver, identified as Julius Hudson Jr., 59, had a warrant for his arrest out of Kansas City, Mo.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hudson was arrested and taken into custody. They were booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

Felony warrant

Felony possession of stolen property

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Criminal use of a weapon by a fugitive of justice

Possession of a stimulant - cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Speeding within construction zone restrictions.

As of Monday, Hudson remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

