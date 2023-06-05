Report: Wichita State, KU basketball set to play in Kansas City

Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State and Kansas are set to renew their in-state rivalry for the first time in 30 years.

According to multiple reports, the Shockers and Jayhawks will square off in men’s basketball for their first regular season meeting since 1993. The game is reportedly scheduled for a Dec. 29 showdown at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The programs played every season from 1984 to 1993, with KU going 8-1 in that stretch.

The last time the two teams played, Wichita State defeated KU 78-65 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2015.

Wichita State will also play Kansas State at T-Mobile Center on Dec. 22.

