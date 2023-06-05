Officials: Man wanted for child sex crimes after 16-year-old found in his apartment

John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.
John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.(U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are asking for public assistance Monday after they said they are seeking a man wanted for child sex crimes.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said 38-year-old John White is wanted for two counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition of a minor.

WOIO reports the charges stem from an incident that took place on May 7.

U.S. Marshals said police recovered a 16-year-old from White’s apartment.

Officials said White is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and is known to frequent the Cleveland and Akron area.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Topeka shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two Missourians arrested in Osage Co. for suspicion of narcotics
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence Police asking for information on overnight homicide
Dakota J. Adams, 27, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department.
Topeka man arrested after multiple gunshots heard in NE Topeka

Latest News

13 News at Six
Jenae Deters talks about an upcoming motorcycle ride to help her mother, Shawna, get treatment...
Motorcycle ride to raise money for Topeka VA nurse with debilitating condition
Jenae Deters talks about an upcoming motorcycle ride to help her mother, Shawna, get treatment...
Motorcycle ride to raise money for Topeka VA nurse with debilitating condition
"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.
‘Barbie’ movie may have caused global pink paint shortage
Volunteers make summer lunch programs possible by taking actionable steps toward ending child...
Salute: Volunteers make summer meal programs possible for kids