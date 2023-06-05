Nija Canady’s magical season ends in Women’s College World Series Semifinal

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WIBW) - The National Freshman of the Year was as tough as they come all year for the Cardinal, but No. 1 Oklahoma holds off Stanford, 4-2.

Canady came in relief and come up clutch in big moments tossing four scoreless until the top of the ninth Tiare Jennings hit a two-run double to put the Sooners up 4-2.

The Cardinal only scored two runs in the first inning and that’s all they could muster against Oklahoma. The Sooners have now won their 51 straight game and they now head to their fourth straight championship, looking for their third straight title.

Canady ended the day throwing 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K. She finishes the year at 17-3 with a 0.57 ERA.

