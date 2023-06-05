Nija Canady helps Stanford to a National Semifinal appearance

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)
(AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)(Amanda Loman | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Star Stanford pitcher Nija Canady isn’t done with the Women’s College World Series just yet.

The Topeka High alum and NFCA National Freshman of the Year put on yet another dominant performance in the circle against Washington on Sunday, advancing the Cardinal to the National Semifinals.

Canady totaled nine strikeouts, the most by a freshman ever in a WCWS game. She only allowed one hit all game.

Stanford will take on No. 1 Oklahoma in the National Semifinals on Monday at 11:00 a.m. CT.

