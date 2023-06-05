Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend

El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens made multiple arrests over Memorial Day weekend as multiple boating under the influence and driving under the influence arrests were made.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Friday, June 2, that with the unofficial start to boating season, they were busy on patrol of public lands and Kansas Reservoirs over the holiday weekend.

Kansas Game Wardens said they arrested three boat drivers after they were found to have been boating under the influence. Two vehicle drivers were also arrested as one was found to be under the influence and the other was found to be under the influence and in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Officials noted that they also investigated one injury boating accident and assisted 27 boats during the Memorial Day weekend reporting period - 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Game Wardens indicated they responded to and helped other local agencies throughout the weekend. The incidents also included domestic violence, suicide, injury vehicle accidents and the recovery of a submerged vehicle from Cheney Reservoir.

Kansas Game Wardens report their Memorial Day holiday activity on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Kansas Game Wardens report their Memorial Day holiday activity on Thursday, June 1, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Topeka shooting
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence Police asking for information on overnight homicide
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two Missourians arrested in Osage Co. for suspicion of narcotics
Dakota J. Adams, 27, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department.
Topeka man arrested after multiple gunshots heard in NE Topeka
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

FILE
Cloud Co. Community College ATM theft leads to arrest of Wichita man
Julius Hudson Jr.
Speeding leads to man’s arrest after cocaine, stolen gun found
Crews respond to structure fire early Monday in East Topeka
Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in East Topeka.
Crews respond to structure fire early Monday in East Topeka