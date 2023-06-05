Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens made multiple arrests over Memorial Day weekend as multiple boating under the influence and driving under the influence arrests were made.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Friday, June 2, that with the unofficial start to boating season, they were busy on patrol of public lands and Kansas Reservoirs over the holiday weekend.

Kansas Game Wardens said they arrested three boat drivers after they were found to have been boating under the influence. Two vehicle drivers were also arrested as one was found to be under the influence and the other was found to be under the influence and in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Officials noted that they also investigated one injury boating accident and assisted 27 boats during the Memorial Day weekend reporting period - 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Game Wardens indicated they responded to and helped other local agencies throughout the weekend. The incidents also included domestic violence, suicide, injury vehicle accidents and the recovery of a submerged vehicle from Cheney Reservoir.

Kansas Game Wardens report their Memorial Day holiday activity on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

