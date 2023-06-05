Motorcycle ride to raise money for Topeka VA nurse with debilitating condition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special motorcycle ride this weekend aims to help a local woman get treatment for a condition that leaves her in severe pain.

Jenae Deters visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event to support her mom, Shawna Deters. Shawna has spent many years as a registered nurse at the VA Eastern Kansas Health System in Topeka.

Shawna was diagnosed with CRPS. The condition leaves her in constant, severe pain. Jenae said a treatment they’ve found that could offer relief is not covered by insurance.

Jenae said the idea for the fundraising ride came from a veteran. He said he wanted to do something to help care for Shawna, who had spent so much time caring for so many others over the years.

The CRPS Strong benefit motorcycle ride for Shawna is Saturday, June 10

Registration opens at 9 a.m. with the ride leaving at10 a.m. from Kick Start Saloon, 2521 N. Kansas Ave. Riders will visit several spots before ending at Victoria’s Bar, 5011 SW Topeka Blvd.

Cost is $20 per bike. A pulled port dinner at the end will be $10 a plate.

Anyone who’d like to donate to Shawna’s medical fund may do so through this link.

