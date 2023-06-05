Moot Point: Kansas swine operations avoid legal battle over water permits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a moot point ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court, four swine operations in the Sunflower State have avoided a more lengthy legal battle over water permits.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 123,023: Sierra Club v. Janet Stanek, the appeal of wastewater applications for four swine-confined animal feeding operations is now moot.

Justice Caleb Stegall who wrote for a unanimous court noted that the permits at issue in the appeal had been replaced by entirely new permits with different terms.

Court records showed that the Sierra Club challenged four permits in 2017 and 2018 including one for Husky Hogs, LLC in Phillips Co. which burned down in June 2017. The company reformed as Praire Dog Pork LLC and Husky Hogs landowners executed a deed to grant the new LLC part of the property. However, the Sierra Club claimed the two were not legally “separate facilities” and any permits that allow the pair to carry more animals would violate requirements.

At the same time, court records note that other landowners involved in the deal formed two more new LLCs - separately and independently. Permits were granted to all four and Sierra Club again protested as the four were not “separate facilities.”

As the dispute reached litigation in the Court of Appeals, records showed that the four LLCs then removed the shared property line to avoid the legal impact while the Kansas Department of Health and Environment made amendments to regulations that remove the contiguous ownership boundary. In light of these events, the LLCs sought new permits in lieu of the previous ones which were granted by the KDHE.

The Court indicated that any new decision regarding the permits would be an advisory opinion.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.