Monday forecast: Warm with afternoon showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The chance for daily afternoon showers/storms will continue for much of the week. Most spots will remain dry especially for the first half of the work week with rain chances increasing by the end of the week and the weekend.

Taking Action:

Keep those outdoor plans for the work week but remain weather aware each afternoon with pop up showers/storms in spots. If you have outdoor plans toward the end of the week or the weekend you may want to start thinking about a Plan B. Still several days out so not confident enough to say you should cancel plans yet but check back this week for updates.

With lightning the primary concern with the storms this week, if you are outside and hear thunder or see lightning seek shelter and go inside. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it might not rain at all. With lightning able to travel 10 miles from the center of a storm you would still be in danger.

As highs approach or exceed 90° for the next couple days, make sure you’re staying safe in the heat. Hydrate with water and don’t forget the sunscreen.

While most of this week’s showers/storms won’t be as widespread as last week, the chance of rain somewhere in northeast KS does look to exist almost everyday. A storm system toward the end of the week and weekend will increase chances for rain which would lead to a higher probability of having an impact on any outdoor plans.

Normal High: 83/Normal Low: 62 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Hit and miss showers/storms after 1pm. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: Similar to today, mostly sunny skies and a few showers/storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds NE/E around 5 mph.

We’ll keep a low chance for pop up showers/storms in the areas Wednesday afternoon but unlike these next two nights will keep a low chance for showers/storms continuing at times into Wednesday night. While most of Thursday may end up being dry, the risk for showers/storms returns Thursday night.

This will set up a chance for on and off showers/storms through the weekend with a stalled frontal boundary in the area. Temperatures will depend on clouds and/or rain so wouldn’t be surprised if some areas had highs in the 70s this weekend.

Looking ahead there is a storm system NEXT Tuesday (June 13th) when the risk for severe weather may exist.

