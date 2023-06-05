Meriden threshing grounds plan 4th annual car and truck show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - They’re known for showing off classic tractors and farm techniques, but this weekend cars and trucks take over the Meriden Threshers Assoc. grounds.

Merlyn Mahoney with the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Assoc. visited Eye on NE Kansas with details of the event.

Mahoney said all cars and trucks are welcome. There is no fee to enter your vehicle and no fee for spectators to attend. Free will donations accepted.

A flea market with 15 to 20 vendors also is taking place, with a chuckwagon available to purchase breakfast or lunch.

4th Annual Truck & Car Show will ben held at the Meriden Antique Engine & Threshers Assoc. grounds, on K-4 just east of the town of Meriden.

It takes place Saturday, June 10. Grounds will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with judging at 2 p.m.

For information about the event or the MAETA, visit http://www.meridenthreshers.org/.

