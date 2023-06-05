May tax collections in Kansas fall nearly 6% from previous year

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Total tax collections for the month of May in the state of Kansas fell nearly 6% from the previous year.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that the total tax collections for May 2023 tallied $857.3 million, which is about 38.8 million - 4.7% - above what was estimated.

“Thanks to our work to recruit businesses, create jobs, and grow the economy, Kansas is now in a strong position to weather any future storms, to continue to invest in public education, and to fix roads and bridges across the state,” Gov. Kelly said. “We’re also in a position to pass responsible, affordable tax cuts, which is what legislators must do when they return next session.”

Kelly noted that individual income tax collection totaled $440.1 million, which is about $12.9 million - 2.9% - below the estimate. The number is also down about 15.1% from May 2022.

The Governor indicated that corporate income tax collections were $91.2 million - 140% - higher than what was estimated. This is also about 77.4% higher than from May 2022. The drastic increase can partly be attributed to the continued impact of the SALT Parity Act.

Lastly, Kelly said the combined retail sales and compensating use tax receipts totaled $289.6 million, which is about $9.4 million - 3.1% - below what was estimated. The total is also about $16 million less than what was collected in May 2022.

Kelly noted that total tax collections were down about 5.8% from the previous year. To see the May 2023 revenue numbers, click HERE.

